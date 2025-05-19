71°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump to the rescue

Don Perry Las Vegas
May 18, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

With the release of hostage Edan Alexander (Tuesday Review-Journal), the Trump administration has facilitated the return of more than 50 American hostages. Thank you, Mr. President. There are 50 families that had given up hope under the feckless Biden administration. Much like with the border situation, it just took a leader to take control, not an act of Congress. Maybe the mainstream media could report all of these successes — but don’t hold your breath because that may involve admitting that Mr. Trump is doing well.

Eric Riccardi Las Vegas

Thank you for your May 10 story, “NLV manager gets bonus after positive review.” It’s good to know the new North Las Vegas City Manager Micaela Moore is doing such a good job after her first year since being promoted from city attorney. Her $17,000 bonus was approved 4-0 by the North Las Vegas City Council. This atop a $340,000 annual salary. I suppose that wasn’t incentive enough to perform well in the new position.

