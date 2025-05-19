LETTER: Trump to the rescue

With the release of hostage Edan Alexander (Tuesday Review-Journal), the Trump administration has facilitated the return of more than 50 American hostages. Thank you, Mr. President. There are 50 families that had given up hope under the feckless Biden administration. Much like with the border situation, it just took a leader to take control, not an act of Congress. Maybe the mainstream media could report all of these successes — but don’t hold your breath because that may involve admitting that Mr. Trump is doing well.