Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In his Saturday letter to the editor, John Burke misquoted President Donald Trump’s words during the Jan. 6 rally. Therefore, the rest of his letter was incorrect and his assumptions wrong. The president said, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Comparing him to King Henry II does not apply.