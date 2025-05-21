79°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump tours the Middle East

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
David Tulanian Henderson
May 20, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

The United Arab Emirates has awarded President Donald J. Trump the Order of Zayed, its highest civilian honor. The UAE — in addition to other Arab countries — recognizes Mr. Trump’s efforts in furtherance of peace and prosperity.

The way that Mr. Trump has conducted himself during his Middle East tour — and the way that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE have enthusiastically responded to him — makes him a worthy recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Lynn Forkos Las Vegas

Many of us have been overcharged for more than two decades and are seniors. I hope that, by the time this is rectified, we haven’t expired.

LETTER: Wisconsin judge goes rogue
Ron Moers Henderson

In all my years as a retired cop with a law degree, I’ve never heard of a statute that allows a judge to aid and abet a defendant trying to escape custody.

