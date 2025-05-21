LETTER: Trump tours the Middle East
To an enthusiastic receptioin.
The United Arab Emirates has awarded President Donald J. Trump the Order of Zayed, its highest civilian honor. The UAE — in addition to other Arab countries — recognizes Mr. Trump’s efforts in furtherance of peace and prosperity.
The way that Mr. Trump has conducted himself during his Middle East tour — and the way that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE have enthusiastically responded to him — makes him a worthy recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.