96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Trump tries to win Nevada

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
More Stories
President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: No conspiracy involving Hunter’s laptop
Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Henderson spends millions on sports facilities
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Not all Republicans are beholden to the Trump cult
Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 2 ...
LETTER: Red Rock development ‘compromise’ is depressing
Juan Fernandez Las Vegas
June 15, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

In response to your Wednesday editorial, “No taxes on tips? Watch for unintended consequences”:

I think that Donald Trump made an astute campaign promise in order to win Nevada, which he narrowly lost both in 2016 and 2020. I worked in both the hotel and restaurant industry during college and afterward, and I think that such a campaign message will definitely resonate in Nevada. Winning Nevada, however, could be done in a more strategic way.

If Mr. Trump were to pick Sen. Marco Rubio as his running mate at the GOP convention next month, not only would it boost him with the Hispanic voters and give him a edge he did not have in this state during his previous presidential runs, he would also benefit in the same way in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. He could possibly flip these four states with increased Latino support from Sen. Rubio on the ticket at a time when polls show increased Hispanic dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party.

Mr. Trump advocating for tax-free tip income is definitely one approach to winning Nevada. But my tip to Mr. Trump is to pick Marco Rubio and show the diversity of the GOP.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: No conspiracy involving Hunter’s laptop
Ira Kleiman Henderson

The R-J should acknowledge that Mr. Trump’s lies, frauds, defamations, criminal indictments and convictions are exponentially worse than Hunter’s laptop being evidence or any of the other alleged Biden missteps.

Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 2 ...
LETTER: Red Rock development ‘compromise’ is depressing
Evan Blythin Blue Diamond

Red Rock Canyon is a fragile natural wonder. To claim that 3,500 homes and the traffic that goes with them, and changing the nature of the watershed, will not negatively impact the area is absurd.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Russian warships off the Florida coast
Kenneth Braun Pahrump

It’s strange that the mainstream media are treating Russian combat ships miles off the Florida coast as nothing to see here.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Columnist gaslights about Donald Trump
Kirk Christopher Moll Las Vegas

Mr. Trump would have not won if his affair with Stormy Daniels had been made public after the “Access Hollywood” tapes in which Mr. Trump brags that he grabs women by the genitals.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A balanced approach on the energy transition
Neal Matzkin Henderson

We will never be free of fossil fuels. A balanced approach is needed. Politically doctrinaire positions on both sides won’t help us resolve the current problems.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Up, up and away
Al Garth Las Vegas

I contend that the gas produced by the City Council is worse than anything the common folk could ever think of.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
JONAH GOLDBERG: Biden still trails Trump in the polls
recommend 2
LETTER: Health District trying to shut down gym pools
recommend 3
LETTER: Trump leads Biden in Nevada?
recommend 4
LETTER: Trump largely to blame for inflation
recommend 5
LETTER: Pawns for radical left-wing groups
recommend 6
LETTER: Here’s who’s to blame for Trump’s predicament