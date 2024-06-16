LETTER: Trump tries to win Nevada

Mr. Trump advocating for tax-free tip income is definitely one approach to winning Nevada. But my tip to Mr. Trump is to pick Marco Rubio and show the diversity of the GOP.

In response to your Wednesday editorial, “No taxes on tips? Watch for unintended consequences”:

I think that Donald Trump made an astute campaign promise in order to win Nevada, which he narrowly lost both in 2016 and 2020. I worked in both the hotel and restaurant industry during college and afterward, and I think that such a campaign message will definitely resonate in Nevada. Winning Nevada, however, could be done in a more strategic way.

If Mr. Trump were to pick Sen. Marco Rubio as his running mate at the GOP convention next month, not only would it boost him with the Hispanic voters and give him a edge he did not have in this state during his previous presidential runs, he would also benefit in the same way in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. He could possibly flip these four states with increased Latino support from Sen. Rubio on the ticket at a time when polls show increased Hispanic dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party.

Mr. Trump advocating for tax-free tip income is definitely one approach to winning Nevada. But my tip to Mr. Trump is to pick Marco Rubio and show the diversity of the GOP.