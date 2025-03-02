LETTER: Trump, Ukraine and the art of the deal

Donald Trump tells us he will fulfill his campaign promise of ending the war in Ukraine by negotiating a deal with Russia, thus making him the ultimate American president in U.S. history. He offers Zelenskyy peace when he signs an agreement for 50 percent of the minerals in his country or he says America will discontinue funding his war.

Mr. Trump also offers Vladimir Putin a peace plan that would stop the killing of Russian soldiers if he signs the agreement.

Zelenskyy refuses and Mr. Trump cuts funding. He tells Putin and the world that Zelenskyy is the worst little comedian dictator ever and should not be a leader of a country. With U.S. funding cut, Russia now has an open field to invade.

Mr. Trump didn’t get what he wanted, so a whole country suffers. And that ladies and gentlemen, is the “art of the deal.”