Letters

LETTER: Trump voters deserve him

People gather ahead of an appearance by Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds i ...
People gather ahead of an appearance by Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. (AP Photo/Thomas Beaumont)
J. Paul Blake North Las Vegas
February 10, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 
Updated February 10, 2025 - 9:27 pm

Autocracy, oligarchy and kleptocracy are terms media professionals have used in recent weeks to describe what’s happening in Washington, D.C. The felon-liar-in-chief loves the idea of being a disruptor. He makes outrageous statements and proposals as “bargaining chips” to foster chaos, to see where the chips fall and how far he can go from there.

I’m suggesting another term for Donald Trump 2.0: chaostocracy. He thrives on the attention he’s getting by creating chaos in government, totally disregarding the Constitution and the short- and long-term impacts. The administration’s attempts to “walk back” his ridiculous and irresponsible comments about taking over the Gaza strip are a perfect example.

Thomas Jefferson wrote, “The government you elect is the government you deserve.” It’s no surprise the signs of buyer remorse are already evident.

