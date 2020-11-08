LETTER: Trump voters owe no explanations to liberals

(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

I was stunned to read let Richard Strickland assert that Trump voters “owe” everyone an explanation for their support of the president (Thursday letter). The notion that half of the country is owed an explanation from the other half illustrates the arrogance so common on the left. Although I did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016, I’ll list a few of the reasons so many do support him.

Mr. Trump cut business regulations and renegotiated international trade deals that led to record low unemployment and the creation of more than 300,000 manufacturing jobs. Jobs Democrats thought would never return. Our energy sector increased production allowing us to become completely energy independent.

Mr. Trump unleashed our military, allowing it to drive ISIS from its territory. He played a key role in recent peace treaties between Israel and several Middle Eastern nations.

Mr. Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices who understand their limited role is to determine if laws are constitutionally valid, whether they agree with them or not.

Unlike the lip service Democrats have given the Black community, Mr. Trump took meaningful action. He expanded charter school funding and increased federal funding to Black universities. He also signed criminal justice reform designed to correct the unfair sentencing of minorities caused by Joe Biden’s 1990s crime bill.

Mr. Trump reduced taxes for everyone, the largest percentage reduction going to those with the lowest incomes. He vowed that while he is president America will never be a socialist country. Many prominent Democrats have expressed the opposite.

This list is not comprehensive. I hope it provides enough insight to calm the easily triggered and fragile psyches of those who struggle to understand that decent people can have differing opinions.