Letters

LETTER: Trump wants to be a dictator

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
A woman rides an electric scooter in downtown Raleigh, N.C., in May 2019. (AP Photo/Amanda Morris)
LETTER: E-bike and scooter riders can be a local menace
LETTER: A nation of laws
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
LETTER: Where are the free market defenders?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
LETTER: Let’s look at Newsom’s record
Jason G. Brent Las Vegas
August 24, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

A recent Review-Journal headline noted that Donald Trump “warned” the U.S. courts against blocking his tariff policy. Mr. Trump’s statement makes his position clear. He is demanding that he be permitted to become a dictator and run the United States without any limitation. Warning the courts is an act so evil and immoral that he must be removed from the presidency. Anyone who supports Mr. Trump is supporting a future dictator who is destroying the United States.

LETTER: A nation of laws
Len Marciano North Las Vegas

County, school district should not obstruct immigration enforcement.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive ...
LETTER: The art of the kneel
Ira Kleiman Hendeson

I don’t know what was worse at the Alaska summit, an American president being humiliated by a former KGB agent or the press coverage.

LETTER: Las Vegas vets should do their part to prevent animal cruelty
Brett Sears Las Vegas

Recently, two pieces of information came across my radar that, taken together, prompted me to call out the role veterinarians play in creating conditions which make animal abuse much more likely than it might be otherwise.

LETTER: Aaron Ford has been a little too busy
Maureen Robinson Las Vegas

Is anyone else getting tired of reading how many lawsuits Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is involved in against the Trump administration?

LETTER: Say goodbye to Las Vegas table games
Barry Holtzman Las Vegas

Regarding the article in your Aug. 12 business section about downtown casino owner Derek Stevens replacing table games at one of his properties with “high energy” slot machines: What a crock.

LETTER: A tale of two gerrymanders
Mike Edens Las Vegas

If Mr. Jaffe’s goal is to rally readers against partisan gerrymandering, his argument would be far more compelling if it condemned abuses on both sides —especially when the offense in his own backyard is even more blatant.

LETTER: Let’s get serious about traffic enforcement
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

Rising traffic fatalities and pedestrian deaths dominate local headlines, and the RTC’s Safe Streets for All initiative is gathering public input. Awareness is not the problem — action is.

