LETTER: Trump wants to be a dictator
Destroying the United States.
A recent Review-Journal headline noted that Donald Trump “warned” the U.S. courts against blocking his tariff policy. Mr. Trump’s statement makes his position clear. He is demanding that he be permitted to become a dictator and run the United States without any limitation. Warning the courts is an act so evil and immoral that he must be removed from the presidency. Anyone who supports Mr. Trump is supporting a future dictator who is destroying the United States.