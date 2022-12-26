60°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump wearing an orange tan instead of a jumpsuit

Bill Heard Boulder City
December 25, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - President Donald Trump walks off after speaking during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After seven years and counting, and more allegations leveled against him than most Nuremberg defendants, the only orange Donald Trump is wearing is his fake suntan. Didn’t someone once remark, “Justice delayed is justice denied”? It must be absolutely galling to the left that they haven’t knocked the smirk off his face just yet.

As for the latest from the Jan. 6 Star Chamber, we now see some criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. I’m not holding my breath. Speculation, supposition, hearsay, rumor, buzz, scuttlebutt and tattle, I believe, are still not admissible in a court of law. As for circumstantial evidence … well, you would have better luck convicting the Cookie Monster for adult onset diabetes.

The sad thing is that many on the Jan. 6 Committee are so-called lawyers. They have a saying in law school: “Those who can, practice. Those who can’t, teach.” I would add a caveat: “Those who can’t, join Congress.”

