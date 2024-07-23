LETTER: Trump will forever be Trump

To think that man could ever care about anyone other than himself is laughable.

After reading Debra J. Saunders’ Friday column on Donald Trump’s convention speech, I had to laugh out loud. She honestly thought Mr. Trump would be a unifying president? Has she not watched him over the past eight years? A tiger cannot change its stripes.

To think that man could ever care about anyone other than himself is laughable. To think he has the capacity to tone down his nasty rhetoric is, quite frankly, exceedingly naive. The media need to wake up to that fact and start reporting about all of the horrible and divisive things he has said since he came down that escalator in 2015. Stop focusing on Joe Biden being 81 years old.

It’s not even close as to who can actually unify this country. It’s certainly not the person who said “stand back and stand by” to the Proud Boys.