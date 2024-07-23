93°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump will forever be Trump

Tracey Howard Las Vegas
July 22, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

After reading Debra J. Saunders’ Friday column on Donald Trump’s convention speech, I had to laugh out loud. She honestly thought Mr. Trump would be a unifying president? Has she not watched him over the past eight years? A tiger cannot change its stripes.

To think that man could ever care about anyone other than himself is laughable. To think he has the capacity to tone down his nasty rhetoric is, quite frankly, exceedingly naive. The media need to wake up to that fact and start reporting about all of the horrible and divisive things he has said since he came down that escalator in 2015. Stop focusing on Joe Biden being 81 years old.

It’s not even close as to who can actually unify this country. It’s certainly not the person who said “stand back and stand by” to the Proud Boys.

THE LATEST
Al Garth Las Vegas

Now that President Joe Biden has announced he is dropping out of the race for president, here are 10 requests.

Don Perry Las Vegas

Heroic acts, but as for the idiot who surveyed the site and deemed the security adequate, you should be looking for a new job.

LETTER: War games
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Let’s take care of Americans at home before spending money on proxy wars.

A demonstrator pumps his fist as he hangs a sign from a window in Hamilton Hall inside the Colu ...
LETTER: Protesters supporting Hamas have been duped
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

It is impossible to explain protesting for Palestinians and not for innocent Ukrainians — unless the protesters are pawns of Putin or of terrorists.

