Letters

LETTER: Trump will win in 2024

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
September 6, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex P ...
Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex Park, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

In her Sept. 3 letter (“In hiding?”), Denise Sharp opines: “It’s striking that Donald Trump lost to a guy (Biden) who campaigned from his basement.”

But she ignores the salient fact that candidate Biden and the Democratic Party told three ignominious lies to win, as follows: Mr. Biden is a moderate, he was a unifier and he was the most experienced candidate running. Time and his presidential record prove he’s none of these.

The presidential election of 2024 will be quite different. Donald Trump will win by campaigning from courtrooms with national television coverage. Turnabout is fair play.

