77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Trump’s accusers are acting like tyrants

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
October 21, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his legal team before the continuation ...
Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his legal team before the continuation of his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

It seems there is a contagion rearing its ugly head around the globe. It’s deadly and threatens the very fiber of structured civilization. Contagion often conjures up a pandemic or at least a dreaded disease, but that’s not what is referred to here.

We are seeing a corrupting influence in the world of politics. Donald Trump’s accusers piled on charge after charge in an effort to emasculate him to the point of making him incapable of ever running, much less winning, an election. His detractors want him jailed and the key thrown away. These are authoritarian tactics that should never be seen in America. Now we have a similar situation in Brazil with ex-president Jair Bolsonaro. The accusations against him are strikingly similar to those against Mr. Trump. It’s déjà vu, as the charges are mounting amid cries for jail time.

The go-to playbook of tyrants is: Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime. Authoritarianism is evil leavening that works its way into politics and should be confronted, called out and defeated at all costs in order for freedom to reign.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Grand Prix eliminates planned grandstand due to sightline issues
Las Vegas Grand Prix eliminates planned grandstand due to sightline issues
2
Girlfriend of Knights minority owner nabbed in $500K theft
Girlfriend of Knights minority owner nabbed in $500K theft
3
Woman arrested after Sphere date ends with $57K missing
Woman arrested after Sphere date ends with $57K missing
4
Billionaire seeks permits to begin work on Strip resort site
Billionaire seeks permits to begin work on Strip resort site
5
‘Not in a casino’: Vegas club owners heed Green Day’s call
‘Not in a casino’: Vegas club owners heed Green Day’s call
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Palestinian supporters chant as they march during a protest at Columbia University, Thursday, O ...
LETTER: Where the threat of white supremacy comes from
P. S. Bovee Las Vegas

Following the brutal bloody attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel, 160 academic departments at 120 U. S. colleges have issued or endorsed anti-Israeli statements.

More stories
LETTER: What are Trump supporters thinking?
LETTER: What are Trump supporters thinking?
LETTER: Focus on solutions, not culture wars
LETTER: Focus on solutions, not culture wars
LETTER: More impeachment nonsense
LETTER: More impeachment nonsense
LETTER: Donald Trump has issues, yes
LETTER: Donald Trump has issues, yes
LETTER: US must give Israel full support in Hamas fight
LETTER: US must give Israel full support in Hamas fight
LETTER: Biden’s age isn’t the issue
LETTER: Biden’s age isn’t the issue