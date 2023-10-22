LETTER: Trump’s accusers are acting like tyrants

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his legal team before the continuation of his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

It seems there is a contagion rearing its ugly head around the globe. It’s deadly and threatens the very fiber of structured civilization. Contagion often conjures up a pandemic or at least a dreaded disease, but that’s not what is referred to here.

We are seeing a corrupting influence in the world of politics. Donald Trump’s accusers piled on charge after charge in an effort to emasculate him to the point of making him incapable of ever running, much less winning, an election. His detractors want him jailed and the key thrown away. These are authoritarian tactics that should never be seen in America. Now we have a similar situation in Brazil with ex-president Jair Bolsonaro. The accusations against him are strikingly similar to those against Mr. Trump. It’s déjà vu, as the charges are mounting amid cries for jail time.

The go-to playbook of tyrants is: Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime. Authoritarianism is evil leavening that works its way into politics and should be confronted, called out and defeated at all costs in order for freedom to reign.