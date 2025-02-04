LETTER: Trump’s attack on DEI

Per the 2020 census, America’s ethnic and racial composition reflects the following percentages (rounded out): 58 percent white, 19 percent Hispanic, 12 percent Black, and 11 percent other. Taking into account that women comprise half of the white group, by Donald Trump’s definition, 71 percent of the U.S. population falls into the DEI category.

Mr. Trump blames all of what’s bad in America on DEI. He has eliminated a 60-year-old executive order by President Lyndon Johnson that prohibited discrimination in hiring. He initiated an executive order to bully schools into dropping curricula regarding sex, gender and race. He is conducting a shock-and-awe campaign to attack our culture, values and history. Simply put, he is at war with Americans.