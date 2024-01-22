LETTER: Trump’s attempted coup

Let’s quit downplaying the events of Jan. 6, 2021. It was part of an attempted coup incited by Donald Trump to illegally remain in power.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In response to the Jan. 16 letter by Dale Brouker urging people not to call Jan. 6, 2021, an insurrection: Apparently Mr. Brouker did not witness the event on live TV. Windows were smashed out, members of Congress hid for their lives and security officers were assaulted. The building itself was breached. That was an attack on the U.S. Capital plain and simple.

More to the point it was part of an attempted coup incited by Donald Trump to illegally remain in power. I’m sick and tired of people such as Mr. Brouker downplaying the events of Jan. 6 and attempting to justify them.