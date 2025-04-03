LETTER: Trump’s Cabinet is looking shaky

It is becoming clear that Mr. Trump’s judgment about who should be in his Cabinet is at least questionable.

Several times during the recent campaign season, members of both parties proclaimed that elections have consequences. In the 2024 presidential election, 77,284,118 of our fellow citizens voted for Mr. Trump because he promised to lower prices, inflation and immigration.

While it is difficult to achieve any real measure of change in the first 100 days of an administration, it is becoming clear that Mr. Trump’s judgment about who should be in his Cabinet is at least questionable.

The recent events surrounding the use of an unsecured application by top government officials discussing a mission plan, the non-methodical attempt to downsize the government and comments about how missing Social Security payments is not a big deal raise the question of incompetence and a lack of concern for those in harm’s way.

As an ex-Naval carrier aviator, I strongly agree with Sen. Mark Kelly’s assessment that the administration’s attempt to downplay the Cabinet’s decision-making is unacceptable and demonstrates what the 77 million voters should have known. Elections dp have consequences. Perhaps the midterms will move us closer to clear thinking and freedom.