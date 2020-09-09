LETTER: Trump’s divisive rhetoric is fueling the urban protests

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

As a registered Democrat and a thinking liberal, I take exception to Doug Farmer’s contention that I and those with a similar ideology concerning equality are orchestrating riots as a scare tactic to influence an election (Aug. 31 letter to the editor). The only scare tactics being utilized are coming directly from President Donald Trump’s tweets and talking points. Mr. Farmer is confusing peaceful protesters with those on either side of the political spectrum who are inciting riots, or perhaps he sees even peaceful protesters as “maniacs.”

In spite of what Mr. Farmer believes, the Democrats/liberals are not to blame for the divisiveness and unrest. It is being encouraged by a president of the United States, which is unconscionable. A well- known fact is that words spoken by a president have a major impact on the direction of the country. Any president who truly loves our country would weigh the negative impact of his words carefully to ensure what is being espoused is in the best interest of all Americans.