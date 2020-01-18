LETTER: Trump’s impetuous foreign policy put us on the brink of war

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Wayne Allyn Root hit a new low with his Jan. 9 diatribe about the killing of Qassem Soleimani. He actually accuses the Democrats of siding with both Hitler and Soleimani. His words and thoughts are truly deplorable. Exactly what Democrat defended Soleimani? He is making up his own narrative to fit his preconceived beliefs.

The Democrats — and some Republicans — think killing this man was a stupid idea. There was no plan, and Mr. Trump put us on the brink of war for actions that had no endgame. Does Mr. Root know that within 24 hours a new general was named to replace Soleimani? Does he think the plans this man made are now gone?

There is a reason countries don’t assassinate leaders from other countries. Does Mr. Root envision a world in which countries attack and kill the leaders of other countries? Does he think the United States would be immune?

Mr. Trump has opened a Pandora’s box. Good leaders take action with thought and an eye toward future consequences. Mr. Trump has done none of this. This action does not make us safer. Just look at the additional troops needed in the Middle East.