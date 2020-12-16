40°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump’s losing legal efforts continue to mount

Hank Schmidt Las Vegas
December 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Donald Trump’s “big one” turned up to be a “big nothing burger.” The Supreme Court rejected his latest lawsuit without even hearing it. That makes Mr. Trump and his surrogates virtually winless in more than 35 court cases.

If the president had any real evidence of massive voter fraud, the courts would have ruled in his favor. This may come as a shock to some, but the fact that he lost the election is not evidence of fraud. What it is evidence of is that 80 million voters thought he did a lousy job.

Worse, 19 Republican attorneys general and 126 Trump party members of the House signed on to the lawsuit and agreed that if you lose in a free and fair election it is OK to get the courts to overturn the result. Whatever happened to the quaint notion that members of Congress were to act as a check and balance to the powers of the presidency? These clowns are the defenders of our democracy? God help us.

