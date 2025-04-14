74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Trump’s muddled message on tariffs

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
More Stories
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada Legislature finally tackles probate reform
Gov. Joe Lombardo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The right to die on one’s own terms
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: More land not the answer to Las Vegas housing problem
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building at sunset seen from Upper Senate Park in Washington, Wedn ...
LETTER: Trump and four more years
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
April 13, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Donald Trump made a big error. He sent out Peter Navarro and Howard Lutnick (commerce secretary) to make the plea for reciprocal tariffs. Mr. Lutnick called Elon Musk, who opposes the tariffs, a “car salesman.” Really? That’s the best you can do? Wrong message, and Elon is upset — hence the talk of him leaving the Trump administration.

We actually need trade deficits with many of our trade partners — not reciprocal rates. We need to recapture the lost wealth that previous presidents gave away and lost to these trading parties. Can Mr. Trump correct course? He’d better. Send out the treasury secretary and two loyal friends — Larry Kudlow and Art Laffer — to get his message back on track. The message is the policy narrative. You get only one time to make it correctly. Get it right.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: DOGE looking better
Greg Brackett Henderson

Tallying the bill from the government.

Cory Booker. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Booker and ‘moral compasses’
Janice Hayes North Las Vegas

Throughout this land, Americans are beginning to understand and feel that elections really do have consequences.

MORE STORIES