LETTER: Trump’s overseas folly

Is the game at hand for the Trump regime to see how thin we can wear our military down? It seems so. Normally being knee deep in the Middle East conflagrations would be enough for any administration, but not this one. Now we are just about as close to nuclear war as in 1962 during the Cuban missile crisis. We are poking the Russian bear regarding Ukraine, bombing sovereign nations Yemen and Iran, sending our Navy to prepare a ground assault on Venezuela, whose allies are Russia and China, and now threatening Nigeria with military action. This is craziness on display on the world stage.

We are blowing up small marine craft off the coast of Venezuela and Colombia, saying without proof they are being used by narco-traffickers. President Donald Trump and the likes of Lindsey Graham smugly brag about how many people they have killed. It’s sick and demented behavior done with impunity in the face of any opposition. None of the Republicans, in lockstep with Mr. Trump, cry foul, only the Democrats who are summarily shut out of any involvement in discussions.

We indeed have a broken government and a foreign policy on life support.