LETTER: Trump’s peace deal

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends a House Oversight Committee hearing on high prescription drugs prices shortly after her private meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 26, 2019. The high-profile freshman and the veteran Pelosi have been critical of one another recently. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Kudos to President Donald Trump for his brilliant humanitarian work in bringing a hopeful peace to the Middle East. Let’s pray it holds. This may be the most significant victory for the world in our lifetime.

It’s worth noting that we are not hearing cheers or congratulatory remarks from the folks demonstrating for a free Palestine over the past two years. Same goes for the pro-Palestine wing of Congress: Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hakeem Jeffries, Pramila Jayapal and Ilhan Omar.

Crickets from them all as they just move on to their next grievance.