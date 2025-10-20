LETTER: Trump’s peace deal
Crickets from the pro-Palestinian crowd.
Kudos to President Donald Trump for his brilliant humanitarian work in bringing a hopeful peace to the Middle East. Let’s pray it holds. This may be the most significant victory for the world in our lifetime.
It’s worth noting that we are not hearing cheers or congratulatory remarks from the folks demonstrating for a free Palestine over the past two years. Same goes for the pro-Palestine wing of Congress: Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hakeem Jeffries, Pramila Jayapal and Ilhan Omar.
Crickets from them all as they just move on to their next grievance.