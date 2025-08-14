96°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump’s tariffs and inflation

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Greg Cost Henderson
August 13, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Aug. 5 letter, Greg Scherr says he doesn’t think tariffs will cause higher inflation. I don’t know what world he lives in, but it is not our current economic one.

The tariffs that President Donald Trump wants to institute against other countries range anywhere from 25 percent to 50 percent. Distributors, shippers and retailers are not going to eat those tariffs out of the goodness of their heart. Using Mr. Scherr’s own math, even with a low figure of a 25 percent tariff, that would leave a net increase of 19 percent after all of the above have absorbed a 1.5 percent hit on the tariffs.

Does a 19 percent increase for goods sound like it would not cause inflation? It’s amazing how people justify what is happening today.

Bob Anderson Las Vegas

Richard Bryan was once a thoughtful politician, but his critique of Donald Trump ignores one important fact.

Salvador Montoya Ortega Bakersfield, California

Both Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and the Nevada Legislature deserve much praise for stepping up to bat for children who stutter and ultimately transforming so many lives in the process.

Edward A. Lenz Alexandria, Virginia The writer is senior counsel for the American Staffing Association.

Critically needed temps help Nevada industries.

Kathryn Buffington-Lacey Henderson

There might be another reason Georgia burns less than California.

