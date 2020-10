AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

In her recent letter, Marcia Romano says she doesn’t care about President Donald Trump’s taxes. Instead, she cares only what he can do for her taxes. I’d love to live in her me, me, me world. Me, I’m concerned when the most powerful man in the world opens himself up to various bribes, not only from corporations, but from world powers. Oh, wait. The president does live in her me, me, me world. My bad.