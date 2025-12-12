57°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump’s Ukraine peace efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Ira Kleiman Henderson
December 11, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio concluded talks at Mar-a-Lago with pronouncements of “productive” progress toward ensuring Ukrainian security and future prosperity. But his optimistic spin belies President Donald Trump’s actual behavior since his inauguration of appeasing Russia by publicly humiliating and undermining Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, constantly stating that Ukraine has to cede territory, delaying weapon deliveries and refusing support for long range attacks in Russia.

His occasional pique at getting “played” by Russian President Vladimir Putin is more personal than policy. Decades of experience with Putin proves he responds only to strength, so his continued aggression can be stopped only by increasing Ukraine’s ability to fight.

Mr. Trump’s attempts to appease Putin are contrary to our long-standing commitment to protecting democracy against aggression by totalitarian states.

