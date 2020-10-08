80°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump’s unconscionable joy ride

Judi Brenner Las Vegas
October 7, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Sunday’s joy ride/photo op by President Donald Trump has weighed heavily on my mind because of his disregard for the Secret Service who serve and protect him 24 hours a day. These agents are prepared to give up their lives to protect the president, but this should not include unnecessarily putting them in harm’s way.

It is unconscionable that the president would be willing to sacrifice the health and, perhaps, the lives of these brave men and women so he could ride around Walter Reed and wave at his followers. As a health care professional, I hold his so-called medical team equally responsible for this heinous act. Apparently, they’ve forgotten that they took a sacred oath to “do no harm.”

I don’t know how they sleep at night, knowing that they condoned risking lives for a publicity stunt. Shame on all of you for your disrespect and thorough disregard for human life.

