Letters

LETTER: Trump’s visit is a danger but we can open the bars?

C.J. McKenzie Las Vegas
September 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

How strange is it that Gov. Steve Sisolak doesn’t want President Donald Trump to come to Nevada and speak to voters because there is a “terrible, deadly virus”? Then, one week later, the governor allows bars to open and people can come to Las Vegas for the Raiders’ opening gala event on Monday.

I read two letters published recently, one about how President Trump will be responsible for a massive spread of the deadly virus, and the other involving the governor saying he may try to take back virus funds from Douglas County because of this. Does the press really believe Nevadans are that stupid?

