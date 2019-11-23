48°F
Letters

LETTER: Trust Democrats to deliver a thriving economy?

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
November 22, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In her Sunday letter (“Hard data”), Deborah Smith claims that, when it comes to a stronger economy, a Democratic-led government is better than one led by Republicans. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Has Ms. Smith noticed the stock market? Apparently not, because it exceeded 28,000 this week. How about the unemployment rate, including that for minorities and African-Americans? It is at an all-time low. Consumer spending and confidence are at all-time highs.

This happened, plain and simple, because of the Trump administration’s tax-cut policies and its elimination of burdensome rules and regulations.

Democrats believe you grow the economy by expanding government and hiring worthless, do-nothing, six-figure bureaucrats to run needless organizations such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Or by promoting nonexistent “shovel ready” jobs and stimulus programs in which few benefit and the nation’s debt increases by trillions. That is what existed during the Obama administration, and the economy was basically stuck in mud.

Maredith Resop Las Vegas

Thank you for your Nov. 18 story on the increasing use of the MAP testing system in the Clark County School District. Having used this system as a special education teacher in a Wisconsin middle school during half of my 16 years teaching there, I can testify to its utility for teachers, students and parents. Tests are low-stress for most students and for the staff who administer them.