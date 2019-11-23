LETTER: Trust Democrats to deliver a thriving economy?

Former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

In her Sunday letter (“Hard data”), Deborah Smith claims that, when it comes to a stronger economy, a Democratic-led government is better than one led by Republicans. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Has Ms. Smith noticed the stock market? Apparently not, because it exceeded 28,000 this week. How about the unemployment rate, including that for minorities and African-Americans? It is at an all-time low. Consumer spending and confidence are at all-time highs.

This happened, plain and simple, because of the Trump administration’s tax-cut policies and its elimination of burdensome rules and regulations.

Democrats believe you grow the economy by expanding government and hiring worthless, do-nothing, six-figure bureaucrats to run needless organizations such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Or by promoting nonexistent “shovel ready” jobs and stimulus programs in which few benefit and the nation’s debt increases by trillions. That is what existed during the Obama administration, and the economy was basically stuck in mud.