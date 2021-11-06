64°F
LETTER: Trustees will regret firing Superintendent Jara

Irv Bailey Las Vegas
November 5, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Clark County School Superintendent Jesus Jara. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Seriously, you terminate the contract of your school superintendent because of how he handled the pandemic? The whole country was in virtual mode. I live across the street from a school that was handing out breakfast, lunch, computers, etc. All while in masks.

If you can’t find teachers, subs and bus drivers, wait until you try and find a dedicated superintendent like Jesus Jara, who gave his all during this pandemic and saved lives. I’m a retired teacher from the Midwest and know for a fact that you had a good one in Mr. Jara.

