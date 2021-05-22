LETTER: Trying to wake people up

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

In response to the May 15 letter, “Dividing America,” by P. Steven Demchak:

I’m a 53-year-old Black (with a capital “B”) pastor (once a candidate for Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Las Vegas), and you can take this to the bank: I’m not ashamed of how I’ve treated other people during my life, and I’m not ashamed to be Black. I do, however, hold myself and others responsible for a matter that occurred before I was born and for the action of others since then.

Systemic racism has happened before my time and in my time. Therefore, I must address past issues even as I try to effect change in the present. I do not have the luxury of sticking my head in the sand and thinking that just because I treat everybody right others are doing the same. This is a great example of why white privilege is so dangerous in America today. I wrote a book titled, “Black Lives Matters in the Bible” trying to get people such as Mr. Demchak to see why Black folk think the way they do.

I do hold individuals accountable in my race if they are doing wrong in our culture and in our society. If those who say they represent the “Black Lives Matter” movement get violent in their protesting, I decry their actions and behavior. Grandma used to say, “Two wrongs don’t make a right.” It is my job to hold all those who commit wrongs accountable for their behavior, whether they are Black or white.

The mother of all stereotypes is not blaming one race for societal ills. The mother of all stereotypes is thinking that nobody cares. I care as a Black man in our culture and society what happens to all racists. I am sure there are others from all communities of mankind who will agree with me. Those of us with any intellectual capacity are not blaming the race. We are holding individuals accountable for their actions.

A “wokester’s” job, as far as I am concerned, is to wake up people such as Mr. Demchak. From his letter to the editor, I see my mission has not been accomplished.