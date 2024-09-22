LETTER: Tupperware falls victim to Bidenomics

It appears that Bidenomics/Kamalanomics has taken one of our country’s most well known products, Tupperware, into bankruptcy. The stretch where money was plentiful caused the company to lose market share as part time workers no longer felt a need for the income. The company makes very good quality kitchen products, and hopes to emerge from chapter 11 with a more modern approach to business with a “digital-first technology-lead company”. To help with the overhead, the company will be moving to Mexico where it has been producing some products previously. So more American jobs will disappear.