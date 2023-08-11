98°F
Letters

LETTER: Turning a blind eye to Joe Biden

Howard Claeson Las Vegas
August 11, 2023 - 3:58 pm
 
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

In response to Kirk Christopher Moll’s Aug. 6 letter, “Very disappointed”:

Every Donald Trump indictment has come within days of reports on President Joe Biden and his family’s dubious activities, which were testified to by credible FBI, IRS and other whistleblowers, along with tapes and emails. Yet Mr. Moll claims the GOP and the Review-Journal are deflecting scrutiny from Mr. Trump and there is no evidence against Mr. Biden. I would like him to explain 20-plus hours of media coverage on Mr. Trump and roughly 14 minutes on Mr. Biden.

Mr. Moll says the charges against Mr. Trump are the most important story in our history. I guess the possibility of a corrupt vice president, who is now president, selling out our country for financial gain doesn’t matter.

Put away political affiliations. What is happening deserves impartial, intense scrutiny by all Americans. Mr. Moll and others should open their minds and seek information from all sources. They may come up with a different perspective.

