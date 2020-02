With no press conferences, how else will we know what he’s up to?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In response to a Feb. 8 letter in which the writer suggests if we don’t like President Donald Trump’s tweets, we shouldn’t read them: If we don’t read his tweets, how will we know what his administration is up to? He’s done away with press briefings and press conferences. Never mind that they’re typically filled with tall tales and poor grammar. It’s still all we’ve got. Sad.