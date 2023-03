How are we supposed to support UNLV when we’re paying $20 to park? It’s outrageous.

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) disputes an out-of-bounds call with a referee while Wyoming Cowgirls guard Tess Barnes (5) smiles behind her during the second half of a Mountain West championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

