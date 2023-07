Two civil rights groups want to keep Donald Trump off the ballot in Nevada. Isn’t that against his civil rights? Mine, too?

Former President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Two civil rights groups want to keep Donald Trump off the ballot in Nevada (Saturday Review-Journal). Isn’t that against his civil rights? Mine, too? They are acting like I can’t decide for myself who I want to vote for — and they are deciding for me. Out of sight, out of mind.