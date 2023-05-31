82°F
Letters

LETTER: Two Las Vegas DUIs, two radically different sentences

Ken Catron North Las Vegas
May 30, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
In what world does one man, Marco Benitez, get rightfully sentenced to 16-40 years for killing someone while driving drunk when another, Henry Ruggs, gets only three years for the same crime? Where is the common sense in these sentencings?

More importantly, where is the justice?

I guess it’s OK if you’re a celebrity to drive 156 mph in a 35 mph zone, kill a young woman and her dog, and walk away with basically a slap on the wrist. How incredibly sad for the state of our state.

How does the family of Tina Tintor deal with this inequity?

