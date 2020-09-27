LETTER: Two photos, two worlds

If a picture is worth a thousand words, what do the Review-Journal’s front-page photos on Sept. 22 and 23 say to us? The Sept. 22 photo shows a tightly packed Las Vegas barroom filled with cheering football fans, none practicing social distancing and very few masks in sight. The next day’s photo shows part of a vast field of small flags placed on the National Mall in Washington to commemorate 200,000 U.S. deaths — so far — from COVID-19.

The moral of this story should be obvious to anyone paying attention. Please, Las Vegans, wear your masks, keep your distances and don’t become victims of this vicious pandemic just because you didn’t take simple precautions when you went out. We don’t need any more flags on the Mall.