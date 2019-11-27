41°F
Letters

LETTER: Two types of Donald Trump critics

Brandon Taylor Henderson
November 26, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

There seem to be two types of Donald Trump critics. There are those who are disappointed that Hillary Clinton wasn’t elected, which is understandable. But then there are those who are critical of President Trump because he is completely different. These are the people who wait for Mr. Trump to so something and then they tell you why it was bad. The big problem is that these people think that what was happening in Washington before President Trump took office was good.

LETTER: Las Vegas teachers union wants another $1B
By Mark Trexler, Las Vegas

Every year, the Clark County Education Association dreams up ways to get more tax dollars. But this new $1 billion tax proposal is out-of-the-question crazy.

LETTER: Please give us our TV back
By Alan Bianco, Las Vegas

Why do all the major networks, plus the three news networks, have to carry the impeachment proceedings?