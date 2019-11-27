LETTER: Two types of Donald Trump critics

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

There seem to be two types of Donald Trump critics. There are those who are disappointed that Hillary Clinton wasn’t elected, which is understandable. But then there are those who are critical of President Trump because he is completely different. These are the people who wait for Mr. Trump to so something and then they tell you why it was bad. The big problem is that these people think that what was happening in Washington before President Trump took office was good.