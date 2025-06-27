90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Two viewpoints, same story

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada should ban firework sales
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump had a trick up his sleeve
Smoke rises after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. Israel attacked Iran's c ...
LETTER: Another Republican leads down the path of war
Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
LETTER: Biden’s win in 2020 turned out to be a blessing
Mike Growney Las Vegas
June 26, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I read the Sunday Associated Press story on page 4A of the Review-Journal that contained the quote: Sen. Alex “Padilla was dragged to the ground by federal law enforcement officers and briefly detained when he attempted to ask U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a question during a news conference earlier in the week.” Then I read Victor Davis Hanson’s column on page 4D that reported. “Sen. Alex Padilla recently crashed a news conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. He deliberately wore no identification. He gave no advance warning that he would disrupt her briefing. Instead, Padilla barged forward to the podium, shouting about the deportation of illegal aliens. Immediately, Padilla got his media moment wish — once Secret Service agents, who had no idea who he was, forcibly removed him.”

This is an example of why The Associated Press and most of the mainstream media are held in contempt in this country.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump had a trick up his sleeve
David Tulanian Henderson

Trukmp surprised the media, the mullahs and the majority of American progressives by his decisive strike on Saturday.

Smoke rises after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. Israel attacked Iran's c ...
LETTER: Another Republican leads down the path of war
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Donald Trump cannot “end” Iran’s nuclear program. Iran retains the scientific knowledge and technical expertise. At best, he can slow it down, maybe by a year, through bombing.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Lombardo’s invitro veto makes sense
Patrick A. Casale Las Vegas

Gov. Joe Lombardo’s veto of the invitro fertilization bill was a fair move considering it would apply only to all groups with 51-plus employees except those who work for the state or school district.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
LETTER: Iran racing to build the bomb?
David Andrews Las Vegas

Iran’s rulers are not coming to the table to make peace. They’re coming to buy time.

LETTER: Don’t ignore the Constitution
David Stahl Las Vegas

Usually, Victor Davis Hanson backs up his comments with supportive information. This was not the case in his June 15 commentary, “The rogue’s gallery.”

MORE STORIES