LETTER: Two viewpoints, same story

I read the Sunday Associated Press story on page 4A of the Review-Journal that contained the quote: Sen. Alex “Padilla was dragged to the ground by federal law enforcement officers and briefly detained when he attempted to ask U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a question during a news conference earlier in the week.” Then I read Victor Davis Hanson’s column on page 4D that reported. “Sen. Alex Padilla recently crashed a news conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. He deliberately wore no identification. He gave no advance warning that he would disrupt her briefing. Instead, Padilla barged forward to the podium, shouting about the deportation of illegal aliens. Immediately, Padilla got his media moment wish — once Secret Service agents, who had no idea who he was, forcibly removed him.”

This is an example of why The Associated Press and most of the mainstream media are held in contempt in this country.