LETTER: U-Haul won’t hire nicotine users

If half of the unemployed people smoke, where do they get the nearly $300 per month needed to supply a one-pack-a-day habit?

(Getty)

After reading your Monday syndicated article relating to U-Haul’s decision not to hire smokers, I was really confused by the comments made by Harald Schmidt, the medical ethics professor at the University of Pennsylvania. His comment that smoking is a behavior is ludicrous. Smoking is an addiction.

If half of the unemployed people smoke, as he states, where do they get the nearly $300 per month needed to supply a one-pack-a-day habit? It seems to me the $300 a month could be better spent using the tools available to break the habit, getting a job at U-Haul or anywhere else and not wasting taxpayer money.