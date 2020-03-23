62°F
Letters

LETTER: U.S. billionaires can help during crisis

Schyler Frost Henderson
March 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I do not believe in taking money away from billionaires who created businesses and services. But I believe that during this coronavirus crisis, these billionaires should step up and create a fund to help save lives. There are 536 billionaires in this country. Between them, they should be able to create a large amount to help all Americans. Many millionaires could also chip in. Don’t let everything be on the government.

