LETTER: U.S. billionaires can help during crisis
How about starting a fund to help Americans.
I do not believe in taking money away from billionaires who created businesses and services. But I believe that during this coronavirus crisis, these billionaires should step up and create a fund to help save lives. There are 536 billionaires in this country. Between them, they should be able to create a large amount to help all Americans. Many millionaires could also chip in. Don’t let everything be on the government.