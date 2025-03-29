LETTER: U.S. Department of Education has failed

A bigger government does not necessarily mean better government. The U.S. Department of Education is the perfect example of billions spent, yet our kids are becoming less proficient in math, reading and science. The department website states, “Fostering Educational Excellence and Ensuring Equal Access.” Based on that objective, it has failed, and our money has been wasted.

With D.C.’s growing government bureaucracy comes significant red tape, challenging for the states and school districts who must hire staff to wallow through this expensive and time-consuming funding approval process. Let’s bypass Washington’s bureaucratic pork buffet. No one in Washington, D.C., is ever accountable. They fail to watch our money shrewdly. Shouldn’t our tax dollars go directly to the parents and classrooms, allowing caring and front-line skilled teachers to be responsible for bringing the best outcomes for our kids? Young adults not proficient in math, reading and science will have difficulty competing in the global economy. Educational failure means the United States will struggle and become less of a nation.

Failure means time for a new approach. The government must provide real solutions and stop using outrageous and unhealthy partisan talking-point rhetoric that tears America apart. Polls show that Americans are increasingly disgusted. The key to getting things done is working together with common-sense solutions to ensure that America’s essential business moves forward for the best outcomes. Is that too much to ask of our officials?