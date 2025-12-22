52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: U.S. military strikes on drug boats

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)
More Stories
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
LETTER: Coercive policies
LETTER: Free parking downtown?
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File
LETTER: Undermining unions
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Can Las Vegas high school graduated pass the citizenship test
Michael Ginsburg Henderson
December 21, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In regard to our attacks on Venezuelan drug boats:

Have we lost our collective minds? Are we really accepting the premise that drugs are “weapons of mass destruction”? A weapon is an instrument involuntarily perpetrated upon others. Americans voluntarily take drugs. Why are we shedding the personal responsibility involved in this?

If we weren’t voluntarily consuming these drugs, others wouldn’t produce them. This is like calling cars weapons of mass destruction because we choose to walk in front of them on freeways.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
LETTER: Coercive policies
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Right-wingers want to impose their values.

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File
LETTER: Undermining unions
Chip Henry Las Vegas

A boon to the working man, dues aside.

MORE STORIES