LETTER: U.S. military strikes on drug boats

In regard to our attacks on Venezuelan drug boats:

Have we lost our collective minds? Are we really accepting the premise that drugs are “weapons of mass destruction”? A weapon is an instrument involuntarily perpetrated upon others. Americans voluntarily take drugs. Why are we shedding the personal responsibility involved in this?

If we weren’t voluntarily consuming these drugs, others wouldn’t produce them. This is like calling cars weapons of mass destruction because we choose to walk in front of them on freeways.