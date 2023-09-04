80°F
Letters

LETTER: U.S. slow and steady approach on emissions is paying off

Martin Arfa Henderson
September 3, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool, File)
Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool, File)

According to EPA statistics, U.S. greenhouse gas emissions have been declining for the past 15 years. A slow but sure approach is paying off in this country. Let us continue the slow but sure approach.

On the other hand, the greenhouse gas emissions in China have increased yearly for the past 30 years. The emissions in China have doubled during that period, and China has twice the emissions of the United States. Our government needs to pressure China and other countries on emission reduction. Keep up the good work here and pressure other countries to do better.

