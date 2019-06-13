98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: U.S. Supreme Court should stay out of moral issues

Shirlee Yunker Las Vegas
June 12, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

America should have learned a valuable lesson years ago about legislating morality. That issue was Prohibition. The Supreme Court has since taken on two issues it never should have been involved in: abortion and gay marriage.

The best thing is for the court to reverse Roe v. Wade. That would turn the issue back to the states and the people of each state could decide for themselves. Some states will vote to support abortion. Some will vote against it. But it will be the people deciding, not nine people in robes telling us how we must think.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: That misogynist in the Oval Office
Sandra Baker Las Vegas

We ‘nasty’ women are going to vote Big Orange out of office in 2020 and then fumigate the White House to get rid of the stink.

(AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
LETTER: A compromise on abortion
Don Sexton Las Vegas

With abortion in the news, I believe the issue screams for a compromise. But neither side will budge.

Eshaan Vakil, a junior at Clark High School, took second place at the U.S. History Bee. (Courtesy)
LETTER: Local scholar deserves district support
Tom Hoover Las Vegas

In spite of all the fractured opinions generating resentment, along comes an inspiring young scholar with a successful formula to benefit academics.

LETTER: Donald Trump in jail?
J.J. Schrader Henderson

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now proclaimed that she ultimately wants to see President Donald Trump in jail.