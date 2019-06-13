LETTER: U.S. Supreme Court should stay out of moral issues

America should have learned a valuable lesson years ago about legislating morality. That issue was Prohibition. The Supreme Court has since taken on two issues it never should have been involved in: abortion and gay marriage.

The best thing is for the court to reverse Roe v. Wade. That would turn the issue back to the states and the people of each state could decide for themselves. Some states will vote to support abortion. Some will vote against it. But it will be the people deciding, not nine people in robes telling us how we must think.