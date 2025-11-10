LETTER: U.S. veterans standing in food pantry lines

The Nov. 1 Review-Journal included a photograph of Brock Brooks, a disabled Marine Corps veteran waiting to enter a food pantry at a church. Here is a man who fought for his country and risked his life so that we can live in freedom and peace — not to mention so that we don’t have to worry about where our next meal is coming from. Shame on this country. This man should be taken care of. Where are those in government and the billionaires who spend their lives to avoid paying taxes? I salute Mr. Brooks.