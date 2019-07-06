LETTER: U.S. women’s soccer team loses a fan

AP Photo/Francisco Seco.

One part of me is a lifelong enthusiastic sports fan. I thrill watching international competition, and to me it’s always been: USA! USA!

Another part of me is a patriotic American, loving this wonderful country and what it represents. Thus, I feel betrayed by American athletes when they make a point of insulting the presidency (regardless of their feelings about the man in that office). They are insulting our flag and our nation.

I am now, for the first time, rooting for some other soccer team from some other nation to defeat the unpatriotic, arrogant American women’s soccer team who claim to represent the America they are insulting.