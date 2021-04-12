78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Uber and Lyft too risky during pandemic

Lee Eastwood Las Vegas
April 11, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(The Associated Press)

In response to your recent story on Uber and Lyft:

I am retired and worked about eight hours on weekends. Because I have physical problems, I cannot do much more, but I made some extra money and got out of the house.

I have been told by many riders that they see a lot of drivers such as me who work part time. When COVID hit and the shutdown happened, I decided I had had enough. Too risky. I am sure a lot of older drivers feel the same. Perhaps when everyone gets vaccinated, the drivers will return.

MOST READ
1
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
2
‘If it has a pool, it’s a free-for-all’: Las Vegas housing market on fire
‘If it has a pool, it’s a free-for-all’: Las Vegas housing market on fire
3
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
4
See inside magician Lance Burton’s castle mansion listed for $4.49M
See inside magician Lance Burton’s castle mansion listed for $4.49M
5
Hideki Matsuyama Masters win would be bad beat for bettors
Hideki Matsuyama Masters win would be bad beat for bettors
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Do Nevada lawmakers live in the real world?
Paul L. Rodrigues Las Vegas

Does Assemblywoman Leslie Cohen, sponsor of Assembly Bill 380, know anything about natural gas? Suppose we ban natural gas in Nevada. What would happen?

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
LETTER: Carbon tax, free market are the best regulators
Wayne G. Willis North Las Vegas

Your editorial criticizing Assembly Bill 380, which aims to reduce the amount of natural gas Nevadans use, misses the better way of regulating greenhouse gas emissions: the free market.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
LETTER: Nevada must make it easier for residents to go green
Everett Howard Henderson

If the state and urban cities in Nevada invest in widespread charging infrastructure, it could help not just me, but many other Nevadans out there to have the confidence to finally go electric.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: More Pelosi hypocrisy
J.J. Schrader Henderson

Isn’t it amazing how the speaker’s cry for “punishment” varies if your party affiliation has a D or an R associated with it?

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
LETTER: Time for Southern Nevada pols to limit development
James E. Rhodes Las Vegas

When I moved to Las Vegas in 2000, the news was centered on the lack of water for Clark County residents. Recently the Review-Journal has printed more news items reiterating the same thing.