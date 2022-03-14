63°F
LETTER: Ukraine and the phrase ‘never again’

Victor J. Moss Las Vegas
March 13, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

Once again, people try to equate a war with the Holocaust even though they are two different things altogether (Tuesday letter to the editor). Whether it was war in the Balkans, the Middle East or Central Africa, war does not rise to the level of the Holocaust. The current war in Ukraine, where Babi Yar was one of the greatest atrocities of the Holocaust, isn’t an effort to annihilate an entire people. And yet, people are bringing up the phrase “never again” to condemn the war.

“Never again” doesn’t mean what most people think. “Never again” doesn’t mean that the world will step in to stop every war. If it did, there wouldn’t have been hundreds of violent conflicts around the world since the Holocaust. No, “never again” means that we Jews will never again sit idly by and allow the rest of the world slaughter us without a massive and violent fight.

