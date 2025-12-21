LETTER: Undermining unions

In regard to public-sector transparency issues (Thursday commentary):

The Freedom Foundation’s campaign to convince workers to opt out of unions is not about empowerment. It is about stripping workers of leverage so employers can pay less, offer fewer benefits and face less accountability. History and data show that when unions decline, wages stagnate, benefits shrink and job security erodes — not just for union members, but for entire industries. Undermining unions concentrates power upward and leaves workers weaker, poorer and more vulnerable.

The Freedom Foundation presents itself as a champion of “worker freedom,” but its real mission is to weaken and dismantle unions. Its messaging focuses narrowly on union dues, while ignoring the overwhelming evidence that union membership delivers measurable benefits that far exceed the cost of those dues. Union workers consistently earn higher wages — on average, up to 20 percent more than comparable non-union workers — due to collective bargaining power that individuals do not have on their own. Even after paying dues, union members come out financially ahead.