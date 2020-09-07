94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Unemployment insurance, employers and employees

Douglas French Las Vegas
September 6, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Darlene Nix is correct that employers make the payments into the unemployment insurance system (Aug. 29 letter to the editor). However, it is the employees who shoulder the burden of the tax, not the employers.

An employer takes into account the entire cost of an employee when offering a job. That cost includes salary, benefits and other costs. If there were no federal or state unemployment taxes, those monies would go to the employee as salary. However, when payroll checks are cut, those funds are sent to the government with the employee having to settle for what’s left over.

Most employees never file for unemployment benefits and thus pay these taxes as they pay income taxes.

MOST READ
1
$552K straight flush jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$552K straight flush jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
2
Slots player hits for $111K at Las Vegas Valley casino
Slots player hits for $111K at Las Vegas Valley casino
3
Parts of Las Vegas Strip packed with visitors on Labor Day weekend
Parts of Las Vegas Strip packed with visitors on Labor Day weekend
4
Raiders, no matter the reason, missed on Lynn Bowden
Raiders, no matter the reason, missed on Lynn Bowden
5
Labor Day weekend traffic causes jam at Cajon Pass in California
Labor Day weekend traffic causes jam at Cajon Pass in California
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST